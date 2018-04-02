Nigeria: LPs Embarks On Road Walk, Raises Funds for Makoko School

The Lagos Preparatory School (LPS) has embarked on a road walk aimed at raising funds to help a less privileged school in Makoko area of Lagos, Premier Foundation Preparatory School (PFPS), and further raise awareness on the importance of saving our environment from plastic waste, while encouraging recycling.

Commenting on the event, the Head Teacher, LPS, Nick Barret, said the annual Star Trek Walk was the initiative of Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of the school to raise funds for charity and this year's beneficiary was the PFPS. "We have raised awareness with parents and children and one of our objectives was to support the school in Makoko and make it better for the children who go there, as there are a lot of poor people who live in the area who can't even afford very low fees to take their children to school.

"The school don't have toilets, they don't have windows, their stairs have no railings, which is quite dangerous because children can fall off from it, and it gets flooded in the rainy season, which is why we are helping provide them lots of that so that it will become a better place for children to go to school."

The proprietor, PFPS, Sunday Zannu, said that predominantly, residents of the school's environ were fishermen and their children were less privileged. "We want to give education to all and with help from LPS, we have been able to train more than 800 children to various secondary schools in Lagos and they have been doing excellently well in their schools."