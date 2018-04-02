Nigeria: Easter - FCT Minister Tasks Residents On Peaceful Coexistence

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has enjoined FCT residents, especially the Christian faithful, to use the occasion of the Easter to rededicate themselves to the virtues of love and service to the nation.

He stated that the season offered the residents an opportunity to reflect on the life of Jesus Christ, as a pathway for peaceful coexistence and service to humanity.

The minister made this call yesterday in his Easter message to FCT residents. He underscored the ideals of national unity and oneness on which the FCT was founded and urged residents to strive to demonstrate these values in their interactions with one another.

Bello assured residents that the FCT administration had put in place measures to ensure the security of lives and property both during and after the Easter season.

He prayed for a spiritually refreshing and hitch-free Easter celebrations and charging residents to stay safe, both now and after the season.