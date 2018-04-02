2 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Rumpus Over Plan to Convert Oyo Royal House to Mini-Stadium

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Muyiwa Adeyemi

Ibadan — The Agunloye royal descendants family of Oyo town has kicked against plan by a member of the House of Representatives, Akeem Adeyemi, to turn Aremo Quarters in Oyo town to a mini-stadium. They said such move would not only undermine the family heritage, but distort the history of the ancient town.

Adeyemi, who is also a biological son of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, is a prince of the Alowolodu ruling house. He is representing the people of Afijio, Atiba, Oyo East and Oyo West local government areas at the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

The lawmaker was quoted to have said during an empowerment programme held last month that he had concluded plans to convert the Aremo of Oyo quarters to a mini-stadium to be named Oba Olayiwola Adeyemi III Arcade.

Aremo is the heir apparent being the first male child of the Alaafin of Oyo, with an official residence adjacent to the palace of the Alaafin. Historically, all quarters inside Alaafin's palace are replicated in a miniature form in the official residence of the Aremo and has been handed down from generation to generation.

The Alowolodu and Agunloye are the two ruling houses that produce the king to the throne of the Alaafin of Oyo alternatively.The lawmaker was quoted to have said that the sum of N75 million had been approved and earmarked for the project but the Agunloyes noted that such a move is an indication of ignorance of the historical significance of the quarters.

Quoting the words of a historian of the Yoruba race, Rev. Samuel Johnson, the group noted that the institution of Aremo is well entrenched in Oyo tradition and recognised to the laws of Oyo State as the Chiefs Law Cap 28, Laws of Oyo State.

The statement signed by Prince Azeez Ladigbolu, Prince Moshood Agbailaka, Princess Matilda Gbadegesin and Prince Ademola Adeladan called on those connected with the pet project of a mini-stadium to look for land elsewhere.

Nigeria

Ex-Generals Can't Stop Buhari's Re-Election - Presidency

The Presidency said none of President Muhammadu Buhari's contemporaries in the army and former leaders advising him… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.