2 April 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Obaseki Lauds Benin Monarch's Salary Support for Libya Returnees

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Usman A. Bello

Benin — The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has lauded the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewaure II, over salary support for Libya returnees, describing it as landmark effort in rehabilitating the returnees.

The governor in a statement signed by his spokesman, Crusoe Osagie, said that the gesture showed Oba's commitment to seeing that returnees were catered for.

"I commend the Oba's support for the returnees. This has shown that the Oba is not just committed to ensuring that our youths break loose from the grip of human trafficking, but that those who survived are catered for and do not have any reasons whatsoever to go back," he said. He said the gesture would further complement the state government's efforts to rehabilitate the returnees and reintegrate them into society.

Nigeria

Ex-Generals Can't Stop Buhari's Re-Election - Presidency

The Presidency said none of President Muhammadu Buhari's contemporaries in the army and former leaders advising him… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.