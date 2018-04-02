Nigeria: Obaseki Lauds Benin Monarch's Salary Support for Libya Returnees

Benin — The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has lauded the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewaure II, over salary support for Libya returnees, describing it as landmark effort in rehabilitating the returnees.

The governor in a statement signed by his spokesman, Crusoe Osagie, said that the gesture showed Oba's commitment to seeing that returnees were catered for.

"I commend the Oba's support for the returnees. This has shown that the Oba is not just committed to ensuring that our youths break loose from the grip of human trafficking, but that those who survived are catered for and do not have any reasons whatsoever to go back," he said. He said the gesture would further complement the state government's efforts to rehabilitate the returnees and reintegrate them into society.