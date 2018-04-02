Nigeria Pick 12 Wrestlers, 5 Officials for Commonwealth Games

Yenagoa — The Nigerian Wrestling Federation (NWF) has picked 12 athletes and five officials that will represent the country at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games will hold from April 4 to 15.

Unveiling the wrestlers in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Saturday, president of Nigerian Wrestling Federation, Dr Daniel Igali, told journalists that the team is made up of six males and six females.

Igali, who described wrestling as one of the oldest games known to man, assured Nigerians that the wrestlers were ready to win medals in the games.

"The Nation's wrestling team won 12 medals out of the 36 medals that Nigeria won in the last commonwealth games and we are ready in this 2018 to make the continent and the country more proud.

"We have selected and trained the most experienced and talented wrestlers, across the country; they include six males and six females as well as five officials.

"The wrestling team is very important in terms of National team and I believe that this group we have trained are the superstars for the nation.

"I urged them to be focused, stand up for the best in every of their bout and ensure that they succeed," he said.

Technical Director, NWF, Mr Ohaike Damiah, added that with the level of training given to the athletes, the team would come back successful from the games.

Odunayo Adekuroye, one of the wrestlers assured Nigerians that she would win medals, and urged fans to keep praying for them.

The male athletes are Amas Ebikewonim Wesson, Amas Amas, Melvin Bibo, Assizecourt Amos Ebimienfaghe, Soso Tamarau, and Sinivie Boltic, while the female contingents include Mercy Genesis, Odunayo Adekuoroye, Aminat Adeniran, Blessing Oborodudu and Blessing Onyebuchi.

The team would depart for the Commonwealth Games today.