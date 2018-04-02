Nigeria: Okorocha's Endorsement of Son-in Law Not Outright Victory - Anujuo

interview

Owerri — Mr. Fidel Anujuo is the President of Orlu Peoples Assembly (OPA), Rochas Okororocha’s home organisation. In this interview, he speaks about zoning the governorship seat in Imo State, Okorocha’s endorsement of his son-in-law, among other issues. Excerpts:

In the history of Imo State, no zone other than Orlu has held the governorship for a shorter period. So is it equitable that Orlu should do it again in 2019?

For the past few months, and particularly since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) unrolled the 2019 elections timetable, discussions, discourses and consultations on the upcoming 2019 general elections, with particular regard to the governorship election, have assumed a new dimension. Much energy has, quite unnecessarily, been frittered away on whether aspirants/candidates from Orlu zone should contest the 2019 Imo State governorship election or not. This argument is, for the most part, centred on the weird logic that Orlu has held the reins of government at the Government House, Owerri, from 1999 to 2007 under Chief Achike Udenwa, and from 2011 to 2019 under Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha.

Consequently, after concerted interactions and consultations with stakeholders of Orlu extraction across all sectors of the economy at home and in the Diaspora, and of course, the beleaguered and long suffering grassroots people of Orlu zone generally, we have stated our position. And these are that since the present republic, the post of Governor of Imo State has never been the exclusive preserve of any zone: the governorship elections in Imo State (to wit: 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015) have never been conducted on the basis of any zonal exclusion, but have, in fact and indeed, been contested for by aspirants/candidates from all the zones in the state.

We also noted that the nascent rotation of power at the governorship level on zonal basis which began to take root after the tenure of Gov. Achike Udenwa was prematurely uprooted and truncated in 2011 with the election of Gov. Okorocha, which was masterminded by Owerri zone with the active connivance of Okigwe zone. If anyone is to blame for the not budding zoning arrangement at the governorship level in Imo State, it is not Orlu zone, and if zoning is going to be re-instituted, it ought to come by mutual agreement after the Okorocha era and not by force or intimidation.

I hold the contest for the position of Governor of Imo State in the 2019 general elections is open to aspirants from all zones in Imo State and without prejudice to the ambition of any aspirant/candidate from the other zones. Capable and qualified aspirants/candidates from Orlu zone are encouraged to step out boldly, declare and contest for the office of Governor of Imo State in the 2019 elections and for all other contestable offices without fear or trepidation

You said Owerri zone has benefited more than any other zone in the governance of Imo State. Who do you hold responsible; especially since your zone has been in government longer than others?

In fairness to him, Gov. Rochas Anayo Okorocha, in recognition of his position as Owerri zone governor by proxy and in consonance with his understanding with Chief Martin Agbaso (who spearheaded his recruitment as proxy governor for Owerri zone), and with the people of Owerri zone generally who vigorously campaigned for and massively voted for him, has used his executive powers to situate a monumental chunk of capital projects estimated at almost 90 per cent for the seven years that he has been in office as governor in Owerri zone to the exclusion of Orlu zone which continues to reel in underdevelopment from one end to the other.

I dare say that, with all intent and purpose, the popular depiction of Gov. Rochas Anayo Okorocha as "Orlu Governor" when in actual fact he is "Owerri Governor" by proxy is a quintessential fallacy and a deliberate attempt to cow, intimidate and disable Orlu aspirants, deceive Orlu people and instigate the rest of Imo State against Orlu zone. It's not a matter of blame or who is responsible, but I believe a chunk of Imo budget has been spent in the area because the state capital is domiciled in the area; plus other unexplained reasons.

If Orlu zone were to have another shot, as you don't believe in zoning, is it right for the governor to force his son-in-law on the people, is there no other credible candidate from your zone?

Let us get this right. A person from Orlu can't win Imo governorship election without votes from the other zones; namely, Okigwe and Owerri. It's not possible, and also taking part in a contest does not guarantee victory. It's within his right as a qualified person from Orlu, but then, again, Orlu people will decide. But this being the case, however, I just can't understand why some zonal irredentists are jittery. The governor has right to endorse Mr. Nwosu or anyone for that matter, but it's the Imo people that will decide who becomes their governor in 2019.

Don't you think zoning will give every zone a sense of belonging?

I think zoning is primordial and undemocratic and capable of throwing up mediocrity. Zonal irredentism and parochial considerations which have been the bane of Nigerian politics and which constitute the root cause of our underdevelopment should never be placed above credibility and capacity in Imo politics. We are open to negotiation with any credible, capable and visionary aspirant/candidate for the office of Governor of Imo State irrespective of the zone he/she may hail from provided that the interests of Orlu zone are discussed, agreed upon and accommodated.

The need of the moment in Imo State is to elect qualified, capable and experienced persons with vision and compassion into public offices, and particularly, into the office of governor in 2019 to move Imo State away from the prevalent atmosphere of despondency and impoverishment.

What would you advise the governor on this?

I'm not his adviser, but I expect him to follow the rule of law and be fair and compassionate with Ndi Imo.

What is your assessment of Okorocha's government?

I think he has done well; especially in Owerri, to the best of his capacity and knowledge.

Gov. Okorocha has indicated interest to contest for Orlu West Senatorial Zone. Is his interest in line with the aspirations of Orlu people?

I don't think he will be the only one on the Orlu senatorial ballot in 2019. Don't forget other political parties will have their candidates. It's the eligible voters that will make a choice of their representative at the red chamber.