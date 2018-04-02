Kenya: New Police Unit to Deal With Highway Crime, Accidents

A new police unit that will deal with highway robberies and road carnage is set to be established.

Forty-nine police officers selected to join the Kenya National Highways Police Unit will begin training on their new task on April 8.

Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Police Edward Mbugua said the officers were picked after competitive interviews, according to a dispatch seen by the Nation.

The dispatch by Mr Paul Wanjama on behalf of the DIG to unit commanders says the officers should report to the police headquarters a day before the training starts.

HIGHWAY CODEIt comprises two senior officers of the rank of assistant superintendent and assisted by seven chief inspectors and inspectors.

The rest are sergeants, corporals and constables.

The Kenya National Highways Authority has over the years asked to have a police unit that would enforce the Highway Code, especially at weighbridges, citing massive corruption in the traffic police department.

"Inform the officers to prepare for training and inform (this office) when done," the internal communication says.

The officers were picked from police stations and formations across the country.

NTSAOnce fully in place, the key roads to be patrolled by the new squad include Nairobi-Mombasa, Nairobi-Malaba and Nairobi-Busia.

Drivers of heavy trucks using prohibited roads will be arrested and their vehicles impounded.

Police have been taking full control of law enforcement on roads after withdrawal of other agencies that were working alongside them.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) withdrew its officers from the roads early this year following a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The decision to crack the whip on the authority was informed by the high number of fatalities in road crashes.

NTSA was left with other roles including conducting research and audits on road safety, developing and implementing road safety strategies and regulating public service vehicles.