Nigeria: Uniben VC Lauds Journalists

Benin City — The Vice-Chancellor, University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Faraday Orumwense, has lauded the media's support for its activities.The VC gave the commendation at the weekend, in a parley with journalists in Benin City, the state capital.He promised to provide necessary support to the Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to improve its productivity.Orumwense also pledged the university's support and readiness to improve the facilities at the NUJ complex in the state.

He promised to instruct the school's Director of Works, Wilfred Irogue, to carryout out an on-the-spot assessment of the NUJ Secretariat, and report back to the management for consideration.

According to him, the gesture was in response to a formal request by the state Chairman of the NUJ, Roland Osakue.The NUJ had requested the university to assist it as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Orumwense said: "We will send our surveyors and engineers to come in, in that area and advice management on what to do. We commend the support and prompt response that this administration has received from the media."He cited the recent rainstorm disaster that affected some buildings in the institution.

Principal officers of the institution attended the VC's meeting with journalists in the state.Among them were the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, (Administration) Prof. Jacob Ehiorobo, Deputy Vice-Chancellor(Academics), Prof. Pius Irihogbe, and former Registrar, UNIBEN, Mrs. Gladys Ogboghodo.