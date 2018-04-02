Nigeria: Firm Pushes for Quality Culture in Organisations

The World Quality Alliance, one of the leading organisations for management system worldwide has stressed that companies must inculcate the right quality culture in their entire operations.

Experts in quality assurance said that with increased competition and complexity of the global market, firms must think differently and inspire their employees by devising new means of achieving set quality goals.

To this end, the Country Director, World Quality Alliance, Mr. Desmond Esorougwe, made the remark in Lagos as part of activities to announce the 2018 World Quality Summit with the theme, 'Quality as the Basis for Excellence, Leadership and Innovation.'

Esorougwe said the event slated to hold on the 12th of April 2018, in Abuja offers a platform for sharing of ideas and networking among great leaders and experts locally and internationally, who will share best practices, tested solutions with proven results.

He stressed the need for everyone to embrace best practice in quality management, pointing out that the success of any business depends largely on recognition of quality in different levels of operations

He added: "Quality control is essential to building a successful business that delivers products that meet or exceed customers' expectations. It also forms the basis of an efficient business that minimizes waste and operates at high levels of productivity.

"Quality helps you to win business from competitors who are not able to match your standards and gives you the opportunity to charge premium prices for a superior product. It can also open new business opportunities in market sectors where quality is critical."