Kenya: Miguna's Family Accuses Nasa Leaders of Betrayal

For the last one month, distraught family members of Dr Miguna Miguna have been waiting for the hour they would reunite with him.

The pain on their faces is palpable.

Dr Miguna's mother Margaret had seven children, five girls and two boys. He is the last born.

His stepmother Philgona Okumu had four children.

His peasant father died in 1962 when Margaret was only three months pregnant with Dr Miguna. She died in 1987.

DISTRESS

As one approaches the homestead at Magina village in Nyando Constituency, Kisumu County, one is met with silence broken at intervals by the mows of cattle and a radio anchor's voice.

The family wants to hear news on Dr Miguna.

Some say they have gone without food and sleep and kept their eyes and ears open for news of their son's return.

The radio is at the centre of a group of old men and women. With their hands on their chins, they listen to the news.

The last time Dr Miguna Miguna stepped in the homestead was in January. He had been in Homa Bay County for a people's assembly forum.

RAILA OATHMr Erick Ondiek Miguna recalls seeing his jovial brother, who told them that he was in the team that would "swear in" opposition chief Raila Odinga as the "people's president" on January 30.

"The only thing he talks about is politics," Mr Ondiek says. The Miguna family reads betrayal on the part of opposition politicians.

"My brother foresaw the treatment he would be subjected to upon landing in Kenya," Mr Ondiek says.

Next to him is his wife, Dr Miguna's sister-in-law, Angela Aoko.

Also present is Dr Miguna's former classmate Barack Onyango Muga and cousin Nick Abuor.

They say the genesis of Dr Miguna's tribulations was the mock swearing-in of Mr Odinga.

POLICE BRUTALITY

They feel he is a victim of circumstances and wonder why he is the only one being punished.

"There were thousands of people at Uhuru Park. Why only my brother? Why can't they arrest Raila?," Mr Ondiek asks.

"I felt sad seeing GSU officers mishandling my brother like a thief, a criminal, like a murderer. Miguna has never committed any crime."

The family wants to know why those who were at Uhuru Park with Dr Miguna have abandoned him.

Mr Ondiek says if the handshake between Mr Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta really meant good for the country, the State would not mistreating his brother.

PEACE DEAL

He adds that he pegged his faith on Mr Odinga's assurance when he spoke in Ahero, Kondele and Bondo where he indicated that he would talk to the President to have Dr Miguna freed.

He questions the sincerity of the reconciliation between the two leaders, "because details of their agreement have yet to be made public".

"Did the President mean what he said? Does he really mean good?" he asks.

"Everybody, except my brother, was happy because he knew nothing good could come out of the handshake.

"The silence by key opposition leaders has made Miguna and the entire family feel betrayed," he says.

METTLE

And he says he wonders why Dr Miguna is being referred to as a foreigner when he was born in Nyando on December 31, 1962, attended Apondo Primary School, Onjiko Secondary School and Njiris High School.

Mr Ondiek challenges the President to come clean on the Dr Miguna's tribulations.

"If he has done anything wrong he should be taken to court," he says.

The family attributes the strength, firmness, toughness and courage Dr Miguna displays, to what he underwent over the years.

They say as a young man, Miguna was quiet and kept to himself most of the time.