Kenya: Ford Kenya, ANC Hatch Plot to Lock Raila Out of 2022 Presidency

Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford Kenya leaders have intensified their war against Nasa leader Raila Odinga. The leaders from western Kenya want to lock the National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader out of the region ahead of the 2022 polls.

MPs Ayub Savula (Lugari), Justus Murunga (Matungu), Tindi Mwale (Butere) and Ford Kenya deputy party leader Boni Khalwale said that Ford Kenya and ANC would merge and produce a single presidential candidate for the 2022 polls.

Speaking at Lunza in Butere during the burial of the late Godfrey Safu on Saturday, Mr Mwale's grandfather, the legislators said the community would finally achieve the long desired unity with the merger of the two political parties.

"It has been difficult to achieve the Luhya unity because Maragoli and Bukusu communities had refused to work together. But now that Mr Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetang'ula (Ford Kenya) have joined forces, we will produce a single presidential candidate (for the 2022 polls)," said Mr Khalwale.

SUPPORT

The unity of Mr Musalia and Mr Wetang'ula is seen as a tactic to lock Mr Odinga, who has enjoyed support from western in the last three elections, out of the 2022 presidency.

Mr Khalwale said ANC, Ford Kenya and Wiper were still intact under the Nasa coalition and would fight to ensure that the rule of law is respected in Kenya.

The former Kakamega senator maintained that Mr Odinga had betrayed other Nasa principals when he met President Uhuru Kenyatta at Harambee House on March 9.

He asked Mr Odinga to ensure that families that lost their loved ones during demonstrations organised by Nasa after the August 2017 polls received justice.

COMPENSATED

"I ask Mr Odinga to ensure the families of 38 people, who lost their lives between August 8 and October 26, including Baby Pendo, are compensated," Mr Khalwale added.

Mr Murunga said the country's politics was ethnic-based even though the Luhya community had supported politicians from all communities.

"The Luhya community has been scattered and people have been taking advantage of the division. But now that ANC and Ford Kenya leadership have agreed to work together, we are sure of consolidating our base before reaching out to other communities to ask them for support," Mr Murunga said.

Mr Savula said MPs from western region had agreed to work together irrespective of their political party differences for the sake of the region's development.

DESTINY

"We are now a formidable force and we shall define our destiny when the right time comes," said Mr Savula.

The lawmakers attacked the Jubilee government for failing to respect court orders.

"When government officials slam court decisions, what do they expect of the common mwananchi?" questioned Mr Mwale.

He asked Mr Odinga to capitalise on his handshake with President Kenyatta to end the woes affecting National Resistance Movement self-declared general Miguna Miguna.

He noted that Dr Miguna was being frustrated by the government after he led Mr Odinga's 'swearing-in' as the people's president on January 30. ENDSS