2 April 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Traditional Titles Shouldn't Be Awarded Indiscriminately - Candido

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Taiwo Adeniyi

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has urged traditional rulers not to give out traditional titles as 'anyhow gifts'.

He said such titles are only to be given to people that have contributed to the development of the chiefdoms.

Candido, who spoke during the turbaning ceremony organised by the Jiwa Emirate Council of AMAC on Saturday, said giving traditional titles should be in celebration of the development of the chiefdoms which would have been made possible by some people in their respective domains.

He said chiefs should honour individuals with befitting titles in the spirit of unity, so that they can continue making inputs on the development of the area.

"We should be looking at the services rendered from time to time before titles are given," he said.

AMAC Vice Chairman, Lawrence Onuchukwu was among the dignitaries honoured by the chiefdom.

Nigeria

Ukraine Trade Mission to Visit

The Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria, in collaboration with Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs would be receiving the… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.