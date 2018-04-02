Nigeria: Traditional Titles Shouldn't Be Awarded Indiscriminately - Candido

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has urged traditional rulers not to give out traditional titles as 'anyhow gifts'.

He said such titles are only to be given to people that have contributed to the development of the chiefdoms.

Candido, who spoke during the turbaning ceremony organised by the Jiwa Emirate Council of AMAC on Saturday, said giving traditional titles should be in celebration of the development of the chiefdoms which would have been made possible by some people in their respective domains.

He said chiefs should honour individuals with befitting titles in the spirit of unity, so that they can continue making inputs on the development of the area.

"We should be looking at the services rendered from time to time before titles are given," he said.

AMAC Vice Chairman, Lawrence Onuchukwu was among the dignitaries honoured by the chiefdom.