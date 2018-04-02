Zimbabwe: Gweru Gospel Musician Releases Scorcher Album

Gweru gospel musician Bornwell Musariri, who fronts the group Chiremba Stars, has released a six-track album titled Zambuko.

Musariri cited the late sungura star Tongai "Dhewa" Moyo as his inspiration.

"Dhewa was my great inspiration. He started his career from very humble beginnings, but he later became a household name in the country," Musariri said.

"Chiremba Stars music will soon become popular on radio stations and television because our album is irresistible to every gospel fan out there."

The album is already receiving favourabe air play on local radio station 98.4 Midlands.

Tracks such as Comouflage and Dafi have won the hearts of fans, considering the positive feedback they are receiving on radio.

Musariri described the album as unique due to its mixture of beats, with sungura being the most dominant.

"As someone who grew up listening to sungura, l drew my inspiration from the genre, hence my decision to fuse it with other beats to produce the final product," he said.

According to Musariri, the title track Zambuko was inspired after he managed to record the album, having tried several times before.

"Zambuko is a game changer to us as a group. It is a project that we have always wanted to do over the years. Now that we have crossed, we are happy," he said.

"We don't have enough equipment to perform live shows and we don't have operational capital. The other issue is that we don't have promoters in Midlands province."