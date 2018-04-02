Nigeria: Short-Term Outlook On Economy Favours Policy Easing - Expert

Lagos — Experts at FSDH Research have said that the short-term outlook of the Nigerian economy favours monetary policy easing in order to stimulate credit creation and economic growth

The experts made this known ahead of the expectations on the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which will hold between Tuesday, 03 April, 2017 and Wednesday, 04 April, 2018.

They said the easing may be in the form of an adjustment to the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) or an adjustment to the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR).

Government in a bid to regulate the affairs of the economy would always use MPR as one of its instruments; which is an interest rate at which CBN lends to commercial banks and other clients.

At its November 2017 meeting, the MPC maintained the MPR at 14%, with the asymmetric corridor at +200 and -500 basis points around the MPR; retained the CRR and Liquidity Ratio (LR) at 22.50% and 30% respectively.

The experts said looking at the developments in the international market; the economic outlook in the major advanced countries was strong in the short-term to medium-term, necessitating monetary policy normalisation.

The outlook of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate remains strong, the unemployment rate is low in most regions and should remain low in the short-term, while inflation rate is trending up.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the United States (US) Federal

Reserve (The Fed) increased the Federal Funds Rate (Fed Rate) at its March 2018 meeting. The Fed increased the Fed Rate to 1.50% - 1.75% from 1.25%-1.50%.

FSDH Research expects that the FOMC will increase the Fed Rate to 2.25% - 2.50% by year end.

The increase in the interest rate should lead to increase in the yields on the fixed income securities in the advanced markets, with the attendant possible increase in capital flights from the emerging markets.

Opinions have been divided by analysts on the desirability of a policy easing at this point in time, considering the need for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Others have argued that with a reserve of $46 billion, the time may be appropriate for a rate drop.

At the last MPC in November, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, said in arriving at the decision to retain the rate, the MPC took note of the gains made so far as a result of its earlier decisions including the stability in the foreign exchange market and the moderate reduction in inflation rate.

He said the MPC was faced with the decision "to hold, to tighten or ease policy stance. While tightening would strengthen the impact of monetary policy on inflation, with complementary effects on capital flows and exchange rate stability, it would nevertheless also potentially dampen paucity output for growth and financial stability as this would constitute a risk to the productive sector of the economy.