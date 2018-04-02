2 April 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari's Position On APC's Tenure Elongation Has Given Us Bearing, Says North-East National Vice Chair

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Daji Sani

Yola — The National Vice Chairman, North East of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a member of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC), Salisu Mustapha, has said President Muhamadu Buhari's position on tenure elongation for the party executives has given the it a bearing.

He said the president's position has not changed party's leadership for now, saying that the current members of NEC are still in full control of the party affairs until June 2018 when their tenure would officially expire.

Mustapha further explained that the president has shown that he is a democrat and his position on the tenure elongation has put to rest the disagreement in the APÇ on the issue.

Mustapha who made the remarks yesterday during an interactive session with newsmen in Yola, Adamawa State, noted that the APC is not a party where one person stays at home and dictates what should be done in the party.

"We are opened to new ideas and ideas are meant to be challenged in order to improve the party and forge a stronger future for the party. The president's statement has not changed anything within the party structure from the national to state level especially as to who is running the party right now.

"The tenure of this current executives is due to end in June, which means they are still in charge of the party affairs.

"However, the party has already set up a committee to look into the president's comments with the view of finding the best solution to move the party forward."

Mustapha emphasised that the statement by the president does not affect those at the helm of the party's affairs nationwide unless the committee comes up with a decision which might be either for an elective congress or a decision to retain this current executives.

"I assure, whatever is the decision, everyone within the party will welcome it.

"But nothing has really changed concerning the leadership of the party from ward to the nation level."

Responding to why the NEC's tenure was extended, he said: "The two NEC meetings of the party in which one endorses the motion to reappoint this current NEC, state executives and ward executives to run the party's affairs for one more year and that decision was reached due to the fact that we considered that we will be having series of party elections within 10 months.

"We will have ward, local governments, state governments congresses, we will also be having zonal and national conventions and we will also be having primaries for state assembly, governorship, National Assembly and national convention, which are tedious. So it was agreed that we should reappoint this present NEC to continue running the party's affairs.

"It was in the second NEC that the president raised the observation that the decision is contrary to the constitution of the country and that of the party based on the advise from the legal department."

Nigeria

Ukraine Trade Mission to Visit

The Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria, in collaboration with Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs would be receiving the… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.