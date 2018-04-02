Zimbabwe: Sungura Star Is Born

Unheralded Mutare-born sungura musician David Hatie Chipoyi has thrown his hat into the ring following the release of his latest single titled Kumira Mira.

The gifted composer and vocalist said it was time to take his music career a notch higher.

"I started off as a dancehall musician in Shamva in 2004 before releasing two digital sungura albums -- Mwari Munotendwa (2014) and Nhaka (2017) which carried the tracks Guhwa and Seiko which became favourites of many," Chipoyi said.

The 34-year-old musician told The Standard Style that it was the release of Kumira Mira that had opened new avenues for him.

"Kumira Mira is a departure from the norm in that we are no longer doing digital music, but recording all instruments live," he said.

"You can feel the strumming of the lead and bass guitar coupled with the mesmerising rhythm guitars while the drum sound bellows in the background. That, complemented with the deep message in the song, has won the hearts of many."

Produced by Jabulani Ndhlovu at Trustone Studios, Kumira Mira exudes a certain richness that is lacking in many sungura productions.

Blue Jeans band manager Richard Mukechiwa, a banker by profession, said he had to get the best for an artiste he believes in.

"Hatie is a rare artiste in that his composing and vocal abilities are not common and working with a producer of Jabulani's calibre is just what the doctor has ordered," he said.

The single has become a favourite of many on Star FM's Sungura Wednesdays and Radio Zimbabwe's Kwaziso/ Ukubingelelana. The single is also making inroads into the Coca-Cola Top 20.

Chipoyi, who is also a member of business, media and arts network Zimbabwe Business and Arts Hub (Zibah), said he was embracing professionalism as a work ethic to achieve his best.

"As a member of Zibah where we are taught to pursue excellence and productivity in all we do, I am embracing professionalism and have enlisted the services of a brand development company to help me grow," he said.

Last Sunday, Chipoyi, backed by his Blue Express outfit, shocked music lovers with a short, but mesmerising act at a birthday bash hosted by businessman and music promoter David Mudzudzu at Club Joy Centre in Highfield. The event featured an array of local artistes.