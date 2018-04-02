Abuja — The Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria, in collaboration with Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs would be receiving the first Ukraine Trade Mission to Nigeria between April 3 and 6.

The Ukraine Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Valerie Aleksandruk, who disclosed this stated that the visit, which is also in partnership with the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry as well as the Office for Trade Negotiations, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (NACCIMA), would be headed by the Ukrainian trade representative and Deputy Minister, Economic Development and Trade, Nataliia Mykolska.

Mykolska is also a special envoy of the President of Ukraine, Mr. Petro Poroshenko, to Nigeria. Other members of the delegation from Ukraine include Deputy Minister for Agrarian Policy and Food, Mrs. Olga Trofimtseva, the country's Vice-President, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Sergii Svystil as well as representatives of number of Ukrainian companies working in the fields of international trade, agrarian and food industry, automotive and aviation, engineering and information technology, chemical and pharmaceutical production.

The Mission is expected to arrive Lagos April 4, for Nigeria and Ukrainian Business Forum.The Mission has also scheduled a meeting with the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode as well as with the Director, Dangote Group of companies.

The ambassador noted that Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation between Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and its Ukraine counterpart would be signed. The delegation would come in on April 5, for the third Nigeria-Ukrainian Business Forum.

In the course of its stay in Abuja, a Memorandum of Understanding would be signed between Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry and that of Ukraine.