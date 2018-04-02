Nigeria: Leaders Task Nigerians On Unity, Love, Others

Lagos, Owerri and Asaba — As Christians celebrate 2018 Easter, the Imo State Government and Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Acho Ihim, have urged Christians in Imo to celebrate responsibly, having spirit of love and unity.

A statement signed by the Imo State Commissioner for Information, Prof. Nnamdi Obiaraeri, on behalf of the state government, advised those celebrating to do so "responsibly, individually, collectively and also support the rescue mission administration of Governor Rochas Okorocha in its unwavering quest to build a united and prosperous state."

In Ihim's message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Marcel Ekwezuo, the Speaker prayed for God's blessings of freedom and gift of eternal life of Imo people.

The Speaker, who stated that Easter celebration is a period when Christians all over the world give thanks to God for setting them free from the bondage of sin and the consequent death, therefore, enjoined the people to love one another, pursue those things that promote unity and development of Imo people in general and to eschew all divisive tendencies, especially hate-speeches."

In the same vein, Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Christians and all Nigerians to see the Easter period as an opportunity to increase their efforts at showing love and promotion of peace among mankind.In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, Okowa charged Nigerians, particularly Christians, to emulate Jesus Christ who, through His love for mankind, decided to sacrifice His life for people to live.

"Easter is a period to share love and promote peace. Jesus Christ lived and died for peace and love to reign and we can all emulate the exemplary life of Christ by becoming promoter of peace and love," he said.

The governor felicitated with the people, particularly Christians, on the occasion of this year's Easter, a period he said was meant for sacrifice and forgiveness as exemplified by the life and times of Jesus Christ.

Also, the lawmaker representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, has enjoined Christians to engage in fervent persistence prayers for the peace, unity and development of Nigeria.

In his Easter message yesterday, the lawmaker said while the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is doing everything possible to take the country out of the socio-economic challenges, it is imperative of the Christian faithful to support the government in prayer, especially in the area of peaceful co-existence and love among Nigerians.He said: "I join my Christian brothers and sisters in my zone and across the country as they commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

"As we celebrate this season, I hope we all remember and reflect on the true essence of the season. "Easter represents renewal of life and new beginnings. Easter also signifies a season of sacrifice, love and joy. I, therefore, use this medium to encourage us to share and spread love among our neighbours. It is also a good time to extend our hands of fellowship and benevolence to the less-privileged as well."