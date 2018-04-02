Nigeria: Kumuyi Assures Citizens of God's Ability to End Crisis in Nigeria

General Superintendent, Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi, has said that if all Nigerians can turn to God in true repentance, appreciate and follow the Lord Jesus Christ, Nigeria would certainly be another heaven on earth.

Kumuyi, who spoke while addressing the media yesterday at the conclusion of a four-day Deeper Life Easter Retreat at the church conference centre along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, with the theme: "Heirs of the Kingdom," represented by Lagos State Moderator, Pastor Bayo Oyeyemi, said that God remains the solution to crisis in Nigeria.

"God did not create man with crisis neither did He create crisis in Nigeria. Crisis in the world and in Nigeria is man-made. However, God is able to proffer solution if man can turn to Him and if Nigerians can go back to God to seek His face and appreciate His love, which He showed by giving us His Only Begotten Son, Jesus Christ. He will turn things around for the better in the nation," he said.

The General Superintendent, who also stated that his Easter message was that Nigerians should taste more of God, told Nigerians to realise that God is our Maker who deserves first position in everybody's life.

"When you put God first, you will always be first in everything you do, but whereby you put him in another position other than the first, you will always be last and this is the reason why Nigerians should sincerely seek for the face of God so that He can begin to give everyone true direction," he said.

Kumuyi, speaking through the Camp Commandant, Pastor Andrew Umoru, noted that the church had been making frantic effort to combat corruption, which had been the cog of the wheel of progress in the nation by teaching believers in Christ Jesus to shine like Jesus and follow His good examples.

"This retreat focused on teaching believers to shine like Christ and distance themselves from unbelievers swimming in the ocean of corruption.

"They have been taught not to embezzle money, live according to true testimony of a true Christian and exercise good conscience whereever they find themselves in leadership position," he said.