Nigeria: Bishop Okeke Administers Sacrament of Confirmation On 11 Onitsha Prison Inmates

Onitsha and Minna — The Metropolitan Archbishop of Onitsha Archdiocese, His Grace, Most Revd. Valerian Okeke, has administered sacrament of confirmation on 11 inmates of Onitsha Prisons and two other faithful who worship in the prison church.

In his homily during the Easter service for the inmates yesterday, Archbishop Okeke, who enjoined all Christians to always reflect the resurrection power of Jesus Christ, said only those who have faith would benefit from the promises of God and His blessings.

The Archbishop commended those who received the sacrament of baptism and advised them to remain in faith and service of God.He told the inmates that there was no hopeless case before God and that nothing was impossible before the Almighty God, adding that there was need for everyone to have hope in God as the source of all good things.

The cleric promised to always identify with Onitsha Prisons, and that he would complete all the projects he started in the prisons. He also promised to encourage other bishops to cultivate the habit of visiting the prisons as part of the strategies to assist the inmates.

In another development, Bishop of Minna Diocese (Anglican Communion), The Rt. Revd. Daniel A. Yisa, says three years on, Nigerians are yet to experience the much-promised change from the Buhari administration.In his sermon on the occasion of the Easter celebration in Minna, Bishop Yisa alleged that the only change the administration has succeeded in bringing is changing criminals to saints when they crossed over to the ruling party.

"If the six people mentioned are the thieves, what happened to the rest, especially those that crossed over to the ruling party? he queried.

He enjoined Nigerian leaders to emulate the leadership style of Jesus Christ who led by example, saying: "If you are a leader, you should be a leader in words, thoughts and actions.

"When we have a government that is supposed to transform the lives of the people and is not doing so, then you know that not every government that preaches change is sincere. Under the government, politics has become business."Jesus left a legacy for us, He redeemed us, that is why we are celebrating.

"What are we going to celebrate at the end of the tenure of this government. Those that have the capacity to speak out, have been silenced one way or the other."

The cleric expressed the need for leaders to sacrifice, saying Jesus sacrificed his life to save humanity."The kind of sacrifice I expect from this government is for them to drive on our roads rather than fly. Let them sacrifice by driving on roads like Mokwa to Jebba bridge and see what the common man is passing through."I wish there are no chartered flights for these people to travel with so that they can ply our roads. If they are sacrificing, let them drive on our roads," he added.