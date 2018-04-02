Nigeria: Irate Youths Stone Lawmaker Over Alleged Poor Representation

2 April 2018

By Charles Akpeji

jalingo — Citing alleged poor representation, angry youths yesterday pelted with stones, at the member representing Bali/ Gassol Federal Constituency of Taraba State in the House of Representatives, Garba Hamman Julde. For the timely intervention of security operatives, the lawmaker could have been lynched as well.

During the incident at Bali local council area of the state, the youths who were in the locality to witness the distribution of motorcycles and a vehicle to constituents, abruptly brought the event to an end, as they rained insults and hauled stones at the lawmaker. They vowed to stop his re-election and others whom they considered 'non-performing.'

The furious youths wondered why the legislator only doled out 11 motorcycles and a car to his ward chairmen and the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Bali.

An eyewitness, Musa Sandirid, told The Guardian that trouble began immediately the lawmaker ended his speech on the occasion.He said: " Before the lawmaker could even end his speech, some of the youths started insulting him in Hausa language while some of them began to throw stones and pure water sachets at him.

"For the quick intervention of the heavily armed policemen that were around, I believe the story would have been different by now."Confirming the incident, APC official from the council, Ibrahim Daka, who backed the youths, said the lawmaker "has completely abandoned the people who worked for his victory in the last elections."

According to him, "for more than two years since his election, he went missing only for him to resurface with only 11 motorcycles and car now that election is around the corner."

The people of the constituency, according to the party executive, are not pleased with the "behaviour of the lawmaker," adding: "We are not happy with him and I am glad we have made our position known to him."Efforts to extract comments from the lawmaker proved futile as neither him nor any of his aides picked their calls.

