Nigeria: 'Nothing Must Stop 2019 Elections From Holding'

Kaduna — A former Military Administrator of Benue and Kano states, Col. Aminu Isa Kontagora (rtd.) has advised the Federal Government, political parties and other stakeholders in the country to ensure that the coming 2019 general elections are conducted under a free and fair atmosphere.

Kotangora gave the advice in reaction to the fears being expressed by some Nigerians due to the present state of insecurity threatening the coming election.

The former military administrator warned that failure to hold the election as planned "would affect the credibility of our democracy."He said politicians should take maximum precautions "even though there may be changes in political routines."

He said failure to hold the elections would mean that Nigerians have been defeated by the insurgence.Despite the fact that INEC is yet to declare the start of a new election cycle, politicians have started reaching out to voters across the country.

Kontagora said this is a sign that Nigerians are ready for another round election, and the expectation of the people must not be scuttled.