2 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: 'Nothing Must Stop 2019 Elections From Holding'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Saxone Akhaine

Kaduna — A former Military Administrator of Benue and Kano states, Col. Aminu Isa Kontagora (rtd.) has advised the Federal Government, political parties and other stakeholders in the country to ensure that the coming 2019 general elections are conducted under a free and fair atmosphere.

Kotangora gave the advice in reaction to the fears being expressed by some Nigerians due to the present state of insecurity threatening the coming election.

The former military administrator warned that failure to hold the election as planned "would affect the credibility of our democracy."He said politicians should take maximum precautions "even though there may be changes in political routines."

He said failure to hold the elections would mean that Nigerians have been defeated by the insurgence.Despite the fact that INEC is yet to declare the start of a new election cycle, politicians have started reaching out to voters across the country.

Kontagora said this is a sign that Nigerians are ready for another round election, and the expectation of the people must not be scuttled.

Nigeria

Ukraine Trade Mission to Visit

The Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria, in collaboration with Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs would be receiving the… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.