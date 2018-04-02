Tanzania: Pray for Peace - Majaliwa

Dodoma — PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday pleaded with religious leaders across the country to always pray for peace and ensure all signs of violence are dissolved and suppressedThe Premier was speaking during the Islamic body - National Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata)

nationwide general congress, which brought representatives from district, regional and nation levels to deliberate challenges and opportunities facing Muslims in the country.

The Premier said the State upholds high respect for all religions in the country and he was pleased by various efforts put in place by Bakwata in championing peace and the fight against illicit drugs trafficking.

"We want an organisation that will bring together all Muslims regardless of their denominations," he said, pointing to a new strategy to form a special committee to audit its properties.

The audit report currently with President John Magufuli for scrutiny, reviews all properties under Bakwata and recommends actions which have not been disclosedBakwata should be a chief organ bringing all Muslims together. It's a people's organ and must respect the will and interest of the people.

Mr Majaliwa, however, urged the body to help strengthen ethics among the general public by providing the best religious education to children in the society. Moreover, the government took to task Bakwata, asking the body to take proactive measures against dubious organisations that take advantage of an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.

Apparently, it called upon leaders to join with other clerics to help the country uphold peace, tranquility and harmony. "There are few institutions which are tarnishing the image.

These institutions are collecting monies from Muslims who physically want to fulfil the mandatory religious duty," he said. Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, alongside Shahadah, Salat, Zakat and Sawm. It is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, the holiest city for Muslims, and a mandatory religious duty for Muslims.

The duty is carried out at least once in a lifetime by all adult Muslims who are physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey, and can support their family during their absence. But according to the Premier, the dubious organisations have been collecting between 9 to 10m/- to facilitate a 'fake' trip.

"One of the key measures is to ensureyou refund the money and subsequently take disciplinary or legal actions," he told a packed meeting of sheikhs. There were no names from the government pointing to accused bogus institutions, but the State said, "It was ready to support the Islamic body."

Chief Sheikh Abubakar Zuberi assured the Prime Minister that the council is active from the grassroots to national level. He detailed that some people had seen the council as to be sidelining some Muslims while others had been seeing otherwise. "I should admit we could not meet as required by the constitution because of funds," he said at his first meeting since he took over office in 2015.

He succeeded Chief Sheikh Issa Shaaban Bin Simba. The Chief Sheikh said the council that turns 50-years, this year, will mark the ceremony in style for the first time. Apparently, he said, the council has been cooperating with various institutions and governments including Turkey, Morocco and Saudi Arabi