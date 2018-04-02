Africa: Seychelles Hold Mozambique to a Draw

The Seychelles Under 20 Selection held the young Mambas to a 0-0 draw at Stad Linite at home in a CAF Under 20 qualifying match on Saturday afternoon.

The Mozambicans carried the game from the onset to their opponent as they tried to find an opening against a compact Seychelles defence which frustrated their opponent.

The Young Mambas were given a rare chance from a defensive error in the 24th minute which their skipper Kamo-Kamo Cumbane pounced on to bore forward and his teasing cross should have been converted by Gracio Pestana who failed to connect wih the goal at his mercy.

The Seychelles team rarely ventured forward but in the 40th minute, Brandon labrosse charged down Rui Antonio Gimo's clearance which dropped invitingly to Churchill Rose but the Seychelles striker shot tamely at goalie Julio Matavele for a goalless first half.

The Mozambicans upped the tempo in the second half and in the 63rd minute, Jeremias Salda Mhambire should have done better from captain Cumbane's corner which fell into his path.

The Seychelles squad nearly stole the points in the 83rd minute from a short back pass by defender Gimo which Labrosse latched onto but his attempted lob sailed agonizingly wide of a gaping goal with goalie Matavele caught in no man's land.

Four minutes later, the Mozambican goalie Matavele had to rush out of his goal to clear with his feat Raphael Jacqueline's wicked cross.

The match opened up in the dying minutes as Labrosse raced clear on the stroke of full time but his control let him down with only goalie Matavele to beat.

For their part, the Young Mambas almost snatched victory in the dying seconds from captain Cumbane's telling cross but substitute Luis Vasco Sitoe could not direct the ball into the net as the match ended goalless.

Seychelles Headcoach Cliff Nolin - "We are quite pleased with the players' fighting spirit for the short time we have had to prepare for these matches. We focussed our game on a solid defence and tried to hit our opponent on the counter and I am pleased with my players' commitment against a good opponent."

Mozambican Headcoach Victor Matine - "We controlled the match and created lots of scoring opportunities which we failed to convert but our opponent played very well defensively so we are happy with the result."

Reactions

Seychelles captain - Juninho Mathiot

"It was a very tough match as we have a short period to prepare but the players worked hard to keep our opponent at bay and we are satisfied with the result."

Kamo-Kamo Cumbane - Mozambican captain

"It was a difficult match against a very good opponent and we fought really hard to get a win with lots of scoring chances but we just could not score."