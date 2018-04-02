31 March 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: 14th YPFDJ Conference in Europe Underway

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The 14th YPFDJ Conference in Europe opened on 29 March in Stockholm, Sweden, under the theme "My Share to National Intellectual and Economic Resources".

In an opening speech, Mr. Yemane Gebreab, Head of Political Affairs at the PFDJ, indicated that in 2017 the external conspiracies against Eritrea have become history of the past and that was the result of strong resilience demonstrated by the people and Government of Eritrea.

Mr. Yemane underlined that the current concentration of the Government and people of Eritrea are realizing strong economic development as well as ensuring regional peace, stability and cooperation.

At the conference that will stay until 2 April, more than 700 YDFDJ delegates from Eritrea, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Germany, France, Holland, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, the UK, Israel, Sudan, South Sudan, the US and Canada are taking part.

Eritrea

Veteran Fighter Dr. Nerayo Teklemicael Passes Away

The veteran fighter Dr. Nerayo Teklemicael passes away on 16 March at the age of 77. The veteran fighter, Dr. Nerayo… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.