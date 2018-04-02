Eritrea: 14th YPFDJ Conference in Europe Underway

Asmara — The 14th YPFDJ Conference in Europe opened on 29 March in Stockholm, Sweden, under the theme "My Share to National Intellectual and Economic Resources".

In an opening speech, Mr. Yemane Gebreab, Head of Political Affairs at the PFDJ, indicated that in 2017 the external conspiracies against Eritrea have become history of the past and that was the result of strong resilience demonstrated by the people and Government of Eritrea.

Mr. Yemane underlined that the current concentration of the Government and people of Eritrea are realizing strong economic development as well as ensuring regional peace, stability and cooperation.

At the conference that will stay until 2 April, more than 700 YDFDJ delegates from Eritrea, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Germany, France, Holland, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, the UK, Israel, Sudan, South Sudan, the US and Canada are taking part.