Somalia: Speaker Jawari Says He Will Not Resign, Denies Social Media Reports

The embattled speaker of Somalia's Lower House chamber of Parliament, Mohamed Osman Jawari has vehemently denied reports on the social media, saying he wants to resign.

The office of the speaker has released an immediate statement rejecting the claims as "baseless and propaganda", calling on the public to disregard it.

This came amid deepening political tension in the country after more than 100 MPs tabled last month an impeachment motion against Jawari, accusing him of violating the constitution.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Farmajo) intervened in the standoff and stopped a parliament session scheduled to vote on the motion against House Speaker on Saturday.