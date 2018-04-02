1 April 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Speaker Jawari Says He Will Not Resign, Denies Social Media Reports

Tagged:

Related Topics

The embattled speaker of Somalia's Lower House chamber of Parliament, Mohamed Osman Jawari has vehemently denied reports on the social media, saying he wants to resign.

The office of the speaker has released an immediate statement rejecting the claims as "baseless and propaganda", calling on the public to disregard it.

This came amid deepening political tension in the country after more than 100 MPs tabled last month an impeachment motion against Jawari, accusing him of violating the constitution.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Farmajo) intervened in the standoff and stopped a parliament session scheduled to vote on the motion against House Speaker on Saturday.

Somalia

Al-Shabaab Claims to Have Killed Over 50 Troops at AU Base

Al Shabaab militants battled for hours on Sunday with African Union troops after exploding a car bomb outside their… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.