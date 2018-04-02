Kenya/Rwanda: Kenya U-20 Draw With Rwanda in Cup of Nations Qualifier

Kenya’s Under-20 national team was on Sunday held to a one-all draw by Rwanda’s Junior Wasps in the first round, first leg match leg of their 2019 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Rwanda's Byiringiro Rague cancelled out Richard Odanda’s first half opener opener with two minutes to the final whistle.

Odanda, a former Laiser Hill student, broke the deadlock in the sixth minute after pouncing on a rebound after Rwanda custodian Fiacre Ntwari failed to deal with Alpha Chris's free kick.

Kenya’s defence was caught flat footed in build up to the equaliser gifting Byiringiro Rague enough time to round off Humphrey Katasi in Kenya's post twice before directing his shot into an empty net.

A draw, the third in seven meetings between the two sides, leaves Kenya with an uphill task in the return leg slated for April 20 in Kigali if they want to progress to the second round where defending champions Zambia lie in wait.

“It was a bad day in office for my key players. They didn’t live up to the expectations but we still have a chance if we remain positive and keep encouraging the boys,” said coach Stanley Okumbi after the game.

His opposite number Vincent Mashami was proud of his boys who fought hard to earn the draw.

“We kept on pushing despite conceding early and the never give up spirit from the boys yielded fruits. We were the better team throughout and it gives us a chance in the return leg though not 100% but with home advantage, we shall be confident,” he said.

Despite taking an early lead, Kenya failed to run the show in the better part of the opening half with the visitors dominating proceedings. Te Junior Wasps had three corners but none was converted into a goal.

Kenya’s second open chance came in the 37th minute when Musa Masika had a moment of brilliance, before sliding a pass that found Vincent Wasambo on the left flank, then the Kariobangi Sharks player cut back the ball to Ndemi Keagan but his shot was parried by Ntware before picking up with ease.

Sydney Lokale almost doubled the lead in the 52nd minute but his attempt was cleared off the line by Buregeya Prince. Lokale, also a Sharks player, as released by Odanda, did well to round the onrushing Ntware but Buregeya was quick to clear his lines.

Okumbi withdrew Masika for Eric Kipkirui, Keagan for Abraham Oboya and Wasambo for Alvin Mang’eni in the 58th, 61st and 78th minutes respectively but none made the difference to the score line.

It was the Rwandans who broke the hearts of a sizeable crowd in the stands with the late equaliser.

The return leg will be played on April 20 in Kigali.