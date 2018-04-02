Tanzania: Clerics Key to Preserving Peace - Premier

Dar es Salaam — As Christians celebrate Easter today, politicians have urged religious leaders to preach peace, tolerance and unity.

This call was made yesterday on different occasions by government leaders and analysts, with some saying they are waiting for clarifications from the proclamations issued by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT) bishops and their Catholic counterparts Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC).

Speaking in Dodoma at a meeting organised by the National Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata), Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, acknowledged that religions hold a unique role in society and can be instrumental to the peace of the country.

In a statement by the Prime Minister's Office released and distributed to the press, Premier Majaliwa said, "Faith is of a fundamental essence in our lives. This is why even the government respects and takes seriously contributions made by religious leaders, especially in preserving country's peace. I, therefore, urge leaders to join hands with the government to preach peace."

In another development, Mr Majaliwa further challenged Bakwata's leaders at district, regional and national levels to educate members of the public on the importance of hard work, restoration of integrity among civil servants and strengthening unity.

He further assured religious leaders in the country of government commitment to embrace peace and enhance rule of law in the country.

The meeting was attended by, among others, Mufti Sheikh Abubakar Zubeir, Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Suleiman Jafo, Bakwata leaders at the national, regional and district levels.

Mr Majaliwa's call was not far from the message delivered by main Opposition Chadema's chairman Freeman Mbowe who asked Tanzanians not to lose hope but keep praying for peace and justice to prevail in the country.

Mr Mbowe, who among Chadema's top brass leaders currently remanded at Segerea Prison, made the call when party's Special Seats MP Anatropia Theonest paid them a visit.

The opposition leaders are charged at the Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court for organising illegal public demonstrations that the police claim caused the killing of National Institute of Transport student Akwilina Akwiline on February 16 this year. The student was shot by a bullet fired by the police. She was on a commuter bus when this happened.

The other detainees are party Secretary General Dr Vincent Mashinji and his deputies Salum Mwalim and John Mnyika, Iringa Urban MP Peter Msigwa and Tarime Urban MP Esther Matiko.

According to Ms Theonest, Mr Mbowe, who is also the leader of Official Opposition in Parliament, said they remain strong and that Tanzanians should not worry about their conditions nor should they lose hope in the search for justice.

"They want Tanzanians to remain strong, pray for the peace and justice in the country, especially now as the country is going through a difficult time," she told The Citizen shortly after her visit to the reman prison.

For his part, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments, Prof Elisante Ole Gabriel, has urged clergymen to properly guide their congregations in mobilising the youth to effectively use the available opportunities to boost their welfare and that of the country.

He was speaking in Morogoro Region yesterday at a meeting of academicians and entrepreneurs of the Association of Tanzanian Adventist Professionals and Entrepreneurs (Atape).

"Cooperate with the government. Guide the youth in your congregations to go for self employment. Inculcate the values of integrity and diligence in them, as well as the spirit of taking initiative in order to build a productive generation. They are crucial in growing our economy," said Prof Ole Gabriel.

He added that since government of President John Magufuli took over, the number of new industries has now reached 3,306 including 585 major plants and 2,721 small and medium size industries. He however cautioned that the task ahead was still huge, especially making them sustainable.

For his part, Bishop Mark Malekana of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Southern Tanzania Union Mission, said the church was tired of hearing about poverty, hence, the reason to support the move to industrialise the country.

For his part, a lawyer with the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC), Mr Harold Sungusia, said many were expecting to hear clarifications from ELCT and TEC clerics over their proclamations that covered various issues including state of democracy and development in the country.

He said, after the clerics' proclamations were issued, they were received with mixed reactions, saying it was important for Easter messages to clarify them.

Lecturer at the University of Iringa (UoI), Dr Jimson Sanga, said the country was passing through a difficult period and that clerics were in good position to help in shaping the country.

"Teachings from the Bible should reflect the situation on the ground in the country," he noted.

(Story by Deogratius Kamagi, John Namkwahe, Bakari Kiango, Kalunde Jamal and Lilian Lucas)