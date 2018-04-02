Tanzania: Kikwete Advises Local Govt On Education

Dar es Salaam — Former President Jakaya Kikwete has underscored the importance of local authorities to invest in education.

That can be done by setting budgets to renovate school infrastructure.

He was speaking on Friday during a fundraising for the reconstruction of Lindi Secondary School, which was destroyed by fire in July 2016.

Each council pledged to contribute Sh5 million. The target is to raise Sh2 billion.

"It is impossible for the host councils to contribute Sh5 million each and still expect to raise the required amount of money to rebuild the school. Let council chairs and district executive directors be serious and add some money," he said.

"We have a huge target to raise Sh2 billion, this can't be possible with the amount you have tabled."

He added that education should be prioritised the country's better future.

Lindi regional Commissioner Godfrey Zambi said the construction would start as soon as possible.