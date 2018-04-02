1 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Kikwete Advises Local Govt On Education

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — Former President Jakaya Kikwete has underscored the importance of local authorities to invest in education.

That can be done by setting budgets to renovate school infrastructure.

He was speaking on Friday during a fundraising for the reconstruction of Lindi Secondary School, which was destroyed by fire in July 2016.

Each council pledged to contribute Sh5 million. The target is to raise Sh2 billion.

"It is impossible for the host councils to contribute Sh5 million each and still expect to raise the required amount of money to rebuild the school. Let council chairs and district executive directors be serious and add some money," he said.

"We have a huge target to raise Sh2 billion, this can't be possible with the amount you have tabled."

He added that education should be prioritised the country's better future.

Lindi regional Commissioner Godfrey Zambi said the construction would start as soon as possible.

Tanzania

Parliamentarian Mdee Arrested At Jnia in Dar es Salaam

The Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police have arrested the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kawe constituency on the… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.