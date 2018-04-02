Tanzania: Mafinga Urban MP, Family Cheat Death in Road Crash

Iringa — Mafinga Urban MP Cosatu Chumi has been involved in a road accident together with some members of his family at the Tosamaganga crossroad in Mafinga District, Iringa Region.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Friday, almost at the same time when six members of Zanzibar's House of Representatives were involved in an accident in Morogoro Region.

The injured representatives were rushed to Morogoro Regional Hospital for treatment before they were flown to Muhimbili National Hospital the following day for further treatment. Speaking on the Mafinga accident, Chumi said it happened when the MP reached the Tosamaganga crossroad, about 20km from Iringa Town, whereby his vehicle skidded off the road and overturned.

"I was with my wife and children, whom I was taking to their grandma for Easter celebrations. When we reached the Tosamaganga crossroad, our vehicle overturned, but thank God nobody was injured, although the vehicle is badly damaged," said Chumi.

When asked via the phone about the incident, Iringa Regional Police Commander Juma Bwire asked the writer to look for him later because he (RPC) was in a convoy of Iringa Regional Commissioner, Amina Masenza.