Three claimed Zanu PF supporters have appeared in court after they allegedly stabbed a police officer while protesting the arrest of a friend.

Zonde Mushongwe, 30, Tinashe Gatya, 30, and Ellita Makwezva, 24, appeared before Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande last Thursday charged with attempted murder.

According to prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa, the three are well known for physical violence against the police and are not first-time offenders.

The complainant in the case is ZRP officer Tinashe Kachana.

Court heard that the incident occurred on March 25 in Pentagon area when Kachana, who was on duty and dressed in his ZRP uniform arrested one Tich Mlambo for malicious damage to property and assault.

The accused allegedly became violent and started assaulting Kachana all over his body. One of the trio picked up broken bottle and stabbed Kachana on the back of his head.

Prosecutors said Kachana was seriously injured and is currently battling for his life in hospital because of the attack.

The suspects were not asked to plead when the appeared in court last week.

Magistrate Mazhande advised them to apply for bail at the High Court since they are facing serious charges.