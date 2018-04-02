Zimbabwe: Bloody Easter Claims 32

Prisoners continue to die from a poor diet and the acute shortage of essential drugs in the country's congested… Read more »

Police spokesman Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said by yesterday 265 road accidents had been recorded countrywide with 20 of them being fatal. He attributed the accidents to speeding, inattention and failure to observe road rules among others.

At least 32 people have died and 163 others were injured in separate road accidents across the country during the Easter holiday, police confirmed yesterday. This is an increase from 18 people, who were killed and 92 injured in road accidents during the same period last year.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.