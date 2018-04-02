Zimbabwe: Bloody Easter Claims 32

At least 32 people have died and 163 others were injured in separate road accidents across the country during the Easter holiday, police confirmed yesterday. This is an increase from 18 people, who were killed and 92 injured in road accidents during the same period last year.
Police spokesman Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said by yesterday 265 road accidents had been recorded countrywide with 20 of them being fatal. He attributed the accidents to speeding, inattention and failure to observe road rules among others.