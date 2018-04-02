Zimbabwe: Businessman Jailed 9 Years for Rape

A Kwekwe businessman has been sentenced to nine months in jail after he was found guilty of raping one of his employees.

Kwekwe resident magistrate Mr Lavroe Philemon jailed Abisha Moyana (33) after convicting him of indecent assault and attempted rape.

This was after Moyana tried to rape the victim, aged 19, who worked in his shop.

Mr Philemon suspended three months for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The court heard that on March 14 in the morning, Moyana and the teenager drove to Gokwe where he owns another shop.

On their way back Moyana turned into a dust road and switched off his car.

He asked the girl for sex but she refused. Moyana tried to force himself on the teenager but she resisted.

Moyana did not give up.

He grabbed the victim and forced his hands into her panties.

The teenager screamed for help.

Moyana left the girl in the bush and drove off.

The teenager later travelled to Kwekwe and alerted her brother.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Moyana's arrest.

Mr Freddy Ndoro prosecuted.