Zimbabwe: Auditor General Blasts Zimra Waste

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) is spending thousands of dollars on rentals for staff at Forbes Border Post despite having acquired residential stands in 2003 which remain undeveloped, the Auditor General (AG) has revealed.

According to a report by the AG recently presented to Parliament, the rental costs could have been avoided had Zimra developed the five residential stands it acquired for staff in Mutare's Fairbridge Park Extension.

The AG's report indicated that the City of Mutare had advised Zimra to start developing the stands immediately to avoid the risk of repossession of the property.

"The stands were allocated 13 years ago," states the report.

Zimra also had other residential stands lying idle in towns and cities such as Bulawayo, Beitbridge and runs the risk of financial loss as the property may be repossessed by the respective local authorities.

In response, the Zimra management it was taking a phased approach in the development of the stands in order to address staff and office accommodation challenges.

"Masvingo City Council has been engaged and has since offered two commercial stands for construction of office accommodation," said the tax authority.

"The authority has also engaged Beitbridge Town Council for the construction of staff accommodation. For other stations the Authority is however still to secure funding to develop the stands."