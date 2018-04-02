2 April 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Unbeaten Debuntates Take Aim At Ngezi

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Unbeaten Premiership debutantes, Nichrut FC, have heaped praise on log leaders Ngezi Platinum but have warned the miners are in for a shock at Ascot this afternoon. Coach Tonderai Ndiraya's men have taken an early lead in the title race with nine points from three games having made light work of Herentals, Triangle United and Dynamos.

Nichrut coach, John Nyikadzino, says they are ready for the battle.

"Ngezi are a very good team with a very good coach who are doing very well and there is no doubt about that, they are one of the favourites to win the title this year and it is not a coincidence that they have won all their matches so far," said Nyikadzino.

"But in football there are three results - a win, draw and a loss.

"Ngezi are aware that even if they go on to win the title they will taste a defeat and some draws along the way.

"We have been doing well, the team has started very well, avoiding defeat in our first three matches, and we want to keep that momentum when we face Ngezi.

"The confidence shown by the players at training and in the matches we have played so far gives me hope that we might be the first team to stop Ngezi.

"Against Shabanie we played very well and I do not think we deserved a draw, we were actually supposed to win that match and with our supporters behind us I think we have what it takes to stop Ngezi." The Shurugwi miners won their opening match against Mutare City before settling for a share of spoils against title favourites Chicken Inn and Shabanie Mine.

Meanwhile, Shabanie Mine have defied odds by remaining unbeaten in the league despite their poor preparations to the campaign.

Coach Takesure Chiragwi and his charges stunned Triangle before coming back from three goals down to settle for 3-3 stalemate against giants Dynamos in the capital.

On Friday they settled for 2-2 draw against Nichrut and Chiragwi believes they can give a good account of themselves against Chicken Inn.

"I am a coach who does not like to talk about history, the first three games are behind us and we are focusing on the next match.

"Chicken Inn are a very good team but I am confident the guys can do well, what gives me hope is that the players are able to implement what we do at training in a real game situation.

