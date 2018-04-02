Deported lawyer Miguna Miguna has left for Toronto, Canada, after spending four days at Dubai International Airport.

According to a senior government source privy to the travel, Dr Miguna left the airport aboard aboard Air Canada 057 flight after producing his Canadian passport, which he had claimed to have lost during a three-day standoff at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi.

"UAE authorities have started investigations on how he got his Canadian passport back after failing to produce it to the authorities on departure from Kenya and arrival in Dubai," the source, speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to give media reports on the matter, told the Nation on Monday.

"Kenya may also wish to investigate how that passport got back to him after he accused Kenyan authorities of having stolen it from him during a scuffle at JKIA."

But by Monday morning, Dr Miguna’s lawyers could not confirm whether he had left Dubai, and how he might have done it.

“He does not have the (Canadian) passport,” lawyer Cliff Ombeta said.

“He did not have it. We are trying to establish if he travelled and how.”

On how Mr Miguna might have lost his Canadian passport, Mr Ombeta said: "Most likely he lost it during the scuffle that ensued at JKIA. When being forced to the plane, it was missing."

Live flight tracker, FlightAware, shows that the plane left Dubai International Airport’s Gate D21 on Sunday 11.58pm.

The plane will touch down at Toronto Pearson International Airport at 12.15pm on Monday after a 13-hour-and-25-minute flight.

More follows.