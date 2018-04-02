Kenya: Miguna Finally Leaves Dubai for Canada After Camping for Days at Airport

Nairobi — Deported fiery lawyer Miguna Miguna has left Dubai for Toronto after he produced his Canadian passport to facilitate his travel.

Miguna was deported to Dubai after he declined to produce his Canadian passport and sign documents that would allow him entry into Kenya.

The plane carrying the self proclaimed General of National Resistance Movement departed Dubai at 12:50am for Canada.

Miguna accuses NASA leader Raila Odinga of sitting pretty with his oppressors even though his tribulations began with him administering the controversial January 30 oath.

This is the third deportation Miguna is facing even as the court ruled in his favour that he be allowed entry into the country.