Angola: 400 Kilometers of Roads Repaired in Cunene

Ondjiva — The National Reconstruction Program has already allowed the definitive recovery of 400 kilometers of roads in Cunene province, from 1,404 kilometers to be repaired in the region, ANGOP learned this Thursday.

According to a note from the provincial directorate of Public Works in Cunene, the project's description included the rehabilitation of roads between Ondjiva / Santa-Clara, Humbe / Cahama, Omala / Cuvelai, Cahama / Otchinjau, Cahama / Chivemba and Ondjiva / Humbe.

The improvement of these routes is leading to greater movement of people and goods, reduction of transport costs in inter-municipal and interprovincial services, improvement in the flow of agricultural production and growth in economic activity.