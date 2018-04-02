Angola: Reforms Among Government Priorities - Minister

Moçâmedes — The Minister of Economy and Planning, Pedro da Fonseca, said Saturday that the ongoing reforms in the country, particularly those that occur and will occur in the program to support production, export diversification and import substitution, supported by measures aimed at ensuring macroeconomic stabilization, are priorities of the Government's working agenda.

Speaking Saturday at the closing of the first forum on Investment Opportunities in Namibe, promoted by the local government, in the framework of the "Festa do Mar" sea festival edition / 2018, the minister said that the Government is fulfilling an agenda whose merit lies in the firm conviction of creating an environment conducive to the development of local economies, including that of the province of Namibe where the private sector is called upon to play a crucial role.

"The realization of the event that I have the honor to conclude with this communication takes place immediately after the adoption of a set of measures that will tend to mobilize the domestic and foreign private sector for the challenging work of economic growth, whose results should constitute the financial support conducive to the well-being of the Angolan population, particularly of Namibe," he said.

Among the measures to be taken, the minister pointed out those that refer the State to the functions of regulation of economic activity and coordination of development, highlighting the revision of the Private Investment Law and those that focus on improving the business environment, in particularly those related to the simplification and make bureaucracy free the procedures required for the licensing of domestic and foreign economic activity.