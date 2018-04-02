1 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: SINPROF Calls for Strike

Caxito — Teachers affiliated to the National Union of Teachers (SINPROF) will join the strike of teachers of non-university education called for the period from April 9 to 27, said Saturday in Caxito, the secretary general of the organization, Hermínia do Nascimento.

The official made this information available at the end of a workers' meeting held Saturday in Caxito, recalling that the strike was enacted in 2017, but now it is resuming its third phase of implementation, due to the non-approval of the Teaching Career Statute and of the category update process.

She stressed that since April 2017, when the second phase of this process was held, Sinprof gave the Government time to solve the problems that afflict the class, but so far they have not been solved, so it is urgent to resume the third phase of the national strike for a specific time (interpolated), suspended on April 28, 2017.

Hermínia do Nascimento said that Sinprof continues to defend the approval of the teaching statute so that many of the problems of teachers are solved, but the lack of serious dialogue makes a satisfactory outcome for the teaching class impossible.

