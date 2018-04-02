1 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Christians Called to Repentance of Sins

Malanje — The metropolitan archbishop of Malanje, Dom Benedito Roberto, on Friday called on Catholics to repent of their sins and other reprehensible acts.

The goal is to accept Jesus Christ as the only savior, adoring him without any complexes, said the prelate during the homily of the celebration of the Passion and Death of Christ, inserted in the celebration of Good Friday.

For him, God forgives any sin, provided it is through true and naked worship of complexes such as shame, following the path to salvation and the response of all evils.

He also stressed the need for Christians to get rid of sin, specifically abortion, social injustices, and other practices that harm mankind.

The mass of celebration of the Passion and Death of Christ was preceded by a via-sacra.

The faithful of the parishes that make up the Archdiocese of Malanje of the Catholic Church were encouraged to fight for their purposes and ideals, regardless of the difficulties, by Father Conceição Brandão.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

