Luanda — The team of Kabuscorp do Palanca lost at the Coqueiros stadium, to Desportivo da Huíla by 0-1, in a match of the eighth round of the National Championship of the first division (GirabolaZap 2018).

The only goal of the match was scored by Leonel, in the 75th minute.

With this victory, the huilanos equal the palanquinos in the second position, with twelve points each.

Even today, Sporting de Cabinda beat Bengo's Domant FC 1-0 at Tafé Stadium and FC Bravos do Maquis and Lunda Norte's Sagrada Esperança drew 0-0.

Round eight, which opened Friday in Huambo, with Petro de Luanda defeating JGM 1-0, ends Sunday with the following games:

Académica do Lobito - Interclube (Hole -15 h)

Recreativo do Libolo do Cuanza Sul - 1º de Agosto (Calulo - 15 hours)

Progresso do Sambizanga - Recreativo da Caála do Huambo (Coqueiros - 16 h)

1º de Maio de Benguela - Cuando Cubango FC (Municipal - 15h30)

The competition is led by Interclube, with 16 points.