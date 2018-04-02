Luanda — Sport Libolo e Benfica defeated Interclube in the Dream Space Saturday by 116-101 in the first round of the fourth stage of the National Senior Male Basketball Championship (Unitel Basket).

At the interval, the team of Calulo already took advantage of seven points (53-46).

With the victory, the Libola remain in third position, with 50 points, while the Police club are in fourth, with 46.

It is expected for the results of the matches Petro-Marinha, 1º de Agosto - Helmarc and Lusíada - ASA.

The competition is led by 1º de Agosto with 55 points.