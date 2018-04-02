Zimbabwe: Remain Hopeful - President

President Mnangagwa yesterday said the country should remain hopeful as the nation is undergoing a renewal process.

In his Easter message, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans should forgive each other and be united. "Easter is a special time for Christians around the world. It is a time of prayer, of reflection and of joy. A time where we remember the sacrifice of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, and celebrate his resurrection. From death to everlasting life, from despair to hope.

"Easter is also a time of renewal: for individuals, communities and indeed, for nations," he said.

"This year, as we undergo our own national renewal, let us learn from the life of our Lord Jesus Christ and place his teachings of forgiveness, peace, love, hope and unity foremost.

"Inspired by the teachings of Christ our Lord, let us commit to building a just, upright and prosperous future for all Zimbabweans.

"On behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe and the First Family, I would like to wish all Zimbabweans at home and abroad a blessed Easter."

The President has been consistent in his message that Zimbabweans should work together as his administration seeks to revive the country's economy.

As part of reviving the economy, President Mnangagwa has also intensified efforts to engage the international community under the mantra "Zimbabwe is open for business".

The President has also invited international observers for this year's harmonised elections to end the country's isolation.