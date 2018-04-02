Sudan: FM State Minister Meets Egyptian Ambassador

Khartoum — The State Minister, at the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador, Mohammed Abdulla Idris received, Sunday, at his office, the Egyptian ambassador to Khartoum, Osama Shaltout.

The meeting discussed the bilateral relations between the two sisterly countries and means for developing them further, the outcome of the recent visit to Egypt by the President of the Republic and the importance of following up the efforts being exerted to reactivate the bilateral cooperation mechanisms in all fields.

The meeting also, discussed the necessity for joint coordination and the mutual support in regional and international organizations.