1 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FM State Minister Meets Egyptian Ambassador

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The State Minister, at the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador, Mohammed Abdulla Idris received, Sunday, at his office, the Egyptian ambassador to Khartoum, Osama Shaltout.

The meeting discussed the bilateral relations between the two sisterly countries and means for developing them further, the outcome of the recent visit to Egypt by the President of the Republic and the importance of following up the efforts being exerted to reactivate the bilateral cooperation mechanisms in all fields.

The meeting also, discussed the necessity for joint coordination and the mutual support in regional and international organizations.

Sudan

Ongoing Fuel Shortage, Price Hikes Paralyse Agriculture

The continuing fuel crisis is thwarting the harvest in eastern Sudan's El Gedaref. Farmers in White Nile state expect… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.