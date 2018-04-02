Award-winning gospel singer Tatenda Seith Mahachi brought the roof down at the Rock of Victory Celebrations Ministries International when he gave a scintillating performance at the church's ninth anniversary celebrations in Johannesburg, South Africa, last Sunday.

Mahachi was among top African musicians, who included Nigerian gospel singer Steve Crown and South Africa's Neyi Zimu, who led the praise and worship session at the Sunday service that was held at the church's premises in Newton, Johannesburg.

The celebrations, which were hosted by South Africa-based Nigerian Pastor Francis Anosike, ran under the theme Ebenezer: Thus far the Lord has helped us.

"The support and response I got from the South Africans was awesome. The congregation was ecstatic from the moment l was escorted into the venue and onto the stage," Mahachi said.

"l have never experienced such reception, it was so encouraging to note that l have a lot of fans in South Africa. People sang along most of my songs and it gave me energy to give them the best."

Mahachi said his collaboration with the late S'fiso Ncwane titled Ndinoda Jesu/Ngiyamuthanda UJesu brought the house down.