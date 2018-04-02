Zimbabwe African Roots musician and sculptor Bryn Mteki, popularly known as Sekurutau, is putting final touches on his forthcoming album, which features local business tycoon Phillip Chiyangwa.

Mteki, who last released an album -- a compilation of previous tracks -- in 2015, told The Standard Style that the album was in a class of its own, having been recorded and mixed in Germany. He said the yet-to-be-named album was being mastered in the United States.

"The album has been recorded and mixed in Germany and is now being mastered in the US. Videos will be done before the album release," Mteki said.

The musician-cum-businessman also roped in his family on the album, including wife Patience Annie Mteki and daughters Caroline, Lisa Maria, Annie-Marie and Tabeth-Marie, who provide backing vocals.

He said his fans should look forward to the track Ndinongovhaira, a collaboration that he did with Chiyangwa and an unnamed international artiste.

"The song Ndinongovhaira is a massive collaboration which I did with Dr Chiyangwa and also features one international music giant whose name I am withholding at the moment for professional reasons," he said.

"The reason why I roped in Dr Chiyangwa is that we have been friends in business and sharing entrepreneurship ideas. When I was in the US we would interact, especially on how best we could make money. In a nutshell we both share the same passion - looking for cash."

Mteki, who owes his success to his late mother Tabeth Elizabeth Chikwenya and his father Richard Mteki, a sculptor of note, said he was not rushing to release the album.

"The album will be released when I am satisfied as I have become more of a perfectionist like Michael Jackson. However, I will keep my fans posted when there are any new developments pertaining to the album," he said.

His albums include Kurauone (2000), Kuyaruka (2001), Hamunyare (2003), Pfugama Unamate (2004), Tsuro Magen'a (2007), Vadzoka (2007) and Ndakura (2009). In 2015 he released Makarekare (Greatest Hits Part 1), a compilation of 11 tracks from his previous albums.

Mteki made his name as an enterprising stone sculptor, a passion that he pursued in Europe and the US for close to 14 years before he relocated home. He now runs a range of businesses under the BrynBrands with interests in retail supermarkets, bottle stores, night clubs, real estate, butcheries and takeaways. He also operates a transport business, mining and a clothing line, among others.

The musician has also declared his interest to contest for the presidential post in elections due this year.