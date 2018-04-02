1 April 2018

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mteki in Album Collabo With Chiyangwa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabwe African Roots musician and sculptor Bryn Mteki, popularly known as Sekurutau, is putting final touches on his forthcoming album, which features local business tycoon Phillip Chiyangwa.

Mteki, who last released an album -- a compilation of previous tracks -- in 2015, told The Standard Style that the album was in a class of its own, having been recorded and mixed in Germany. He said the yet-to-be-named album was being mastered in the United States.

"The album has been recorded and mixed in Germany and is now being mastered in the US. Videos will be done before the album release," Mteki said.

The musician-cum-businessman also roped in his family on the album, including wife Patience Annie Mteki and daughters Caroline, Lisa Maria, Annie-Marie and Tabeth-Marie, who provide backing vocals.

He said his fans should look forward to the track Ndinongovhaira, a collaboration that he did with Chiyangwa and an unnamed international artiste.

"The song Ndinongovhaira is a massive collaboration which I did with Dr Chiyangwa and also features one international music giant whose name I am withholding at the moment for professional reasons," he said.

"The reason why I roped in Dr Chiyangwa is that we have been friends in business and sharing entrepreneurship ideas. When I was in the US we would interact, especially on how best we could make money. In a nutshell we both share the same passion - looking for cash."

Mteki, who owes his success to his late mother Tabeth Elizabeth Chikwenya and his father Richard Mteki, a sculptor of note, said he was not rushing to release the album.

"The album will be released when I am satisfied as I have become more of a perfectionist like Michael Jackson. However, I will keep my fans posted when there are any new developments pertaining to the album," he said.

His albums include Kurauone (2000), Kuyaruka (2001), Hamunyare (2003), Pfugama Unamate (2004), Tsuro Magen'a (2007), Vadzoka (2007) and Ndakura (2009). In 2015 he released Makarekare (Greatest Hits Part 1), a compilation of 11 tracks from his previous albums.

Mteki made his name as an enterprising stone sculptor, a passion that he pursued in Europe and the US for close to 14 years before he relocated home. He now runs a range of businesses under the BrynBrands with interests in retail supermarkets, bottle stores, night clubs, real estate, butcheries and takeaways. He also operates a transport business, mining and a clothing line, among others.

The musician has also declared his interest to contest for the presidential post in elections due this year.

Zimbabwe

South Africa Bans Mobile Phones At Border

South Africa has with effect from Wednesday last week, banned the use of cellphones by travellers within the immigration… Read more »

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

Copyright © 2018 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.