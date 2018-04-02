Zimbabwe: Epoupa Out of Epic Clash

That Dynamos' Cameroonian marksman Christian Epoupa is out of the battle of Zimbabwe set for Rufaro Stadium tomorrow should be sweet music in the Highlanders' camp.

Epoupa grabbed the headlines in clashes between two of the country's biggest clubs last season, but unresolved monetary issues means that the league's second best goalscorer last year will not feature this time around.

The Cameroonian was central to the abandonment of the fixture's first installment at Barbourfields Stadium in May last season when his equaliser from a seemingly offside position was allowed to stand, sparking crowd trouble.

Six months later, Epoupa was shown the red card for head-butting Bosso defender Peter Muduhwa at Rufaro Stadium in the return leg.

Considering the club's woes at the start of the season, Dynamos' need for Epoupa cannot be overemphasised.

The 2017 league runners-up have a turnover of one point from a possible nine in three starts ahead of the big Highlanders clash, while Bosso are among the leading pack with seven points.

"I can confirm that Christian is not going to play the Highlanders match because his issue with the club is yet to be resolved. It is sad that the player wrote to the club stating what they need to do for him to start playing, but they are doing completely the opposite," Epoupa's manager Gilbert Sengwe told Standardsport.

Epoupa is owed over $16 000 in signing-on fees and other allowances by Dynamos and is yet to feature for the club in protest this season.

Last week DeMbare made an inconsequential attempt to bring an end to the impasse by paying the Cameroonian $3 000, but the money was deposited into a wrong account, thus worsening the situation.

"Epoupa opened a new bank account with FBC bank so that he could be able to access his money in US dollars and he notified the club twice about the account to deposit his money, but they still went on to deposit it into the old BancABC account," said Sengwe.

"Now the player cannot even access his money because he changed passports and BancABC want the old passport for him to withdraw his money. Dynamos are just so uncooperative, they don't want to sit down and talk to the player and he has since lost trust in the club executive now."

Dynamos have not been able to win a match in the absence of Epoupa after falling 2-1 to Chicken Inn in the first match of the season before letting slip a three-goal lead to draw at home to Shabanie Mine last week.

Lloyd Mutasa's youthful side then lost by a single goal to highflying Ngezi Platinum at Boabab Stadium three days ago and will need to dig deep to beat Bosso.

Mutasa has almost given up on Epoupa coming back into the team soon.

"It's still a 50-50 situation. I cannot talk about that, it's an administrative issue. We can only concentrate on the resources that are available," Mutasa said.

"Highlanders are another tough assignment. I am sure we are Dynamos, we know that every team in the league is there to give it a fight, but we are prepared for it."