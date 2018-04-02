Egypt: Mamish - New Suez Canal a Must to Preserve Leading Status

The New Suez Canal Project was a must to preserve the leading status of the Suez Canal and keep it up with the constant development in the maritime transport industry, said the head of the Suez Canal Authority and the General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) Mohab Mamishan on Saturday 31/3/2018.

"Egypt is also keen on benefiting from the unique strategic location of the Suez Canal through new projects, Mamish said at a meeting with visiting Pakistani Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCS) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat.

"These projects aim at placing the SCZone on the global investment map, and attracting foreign investments into its industrial and logistic zones," added Mamish.

He reiterated the importance of the Suez Canal as the shortest and safest international waterway.

The Pakistani chief of staff praised the development plans in SCZone.