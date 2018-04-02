1 April 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt Urges Int'l Efforts to Develop Peacekeeping Operations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Egypt's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Mohamed Idris has asserted importance of continuing international efforts to develop peacekeeping operations, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday 31/3/2018.

Idris was speaking in a Security Council high-level debate on collective action to improve UN peacekeeping operations. The meeting was headed by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, whose country currently chairs the UNSC.

"Egypt is committed to supporting these operations as one of the major troop contributors," said Idris.

"All effective actors should develop the concept of participation among each others in the peacekeeping file by upgrading the current consultation mechanisms and the decision making process", he said.

He asserted that Egypt appreciates those die in defense of UN principles.

Egypt

Presidential Poll Results to Be Announced on April 2

The National Election Authority has decided to announce the final results of the presidential election at a press… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.