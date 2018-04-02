Egypt Urges Int'l Efforts to Develop Peacekeeping Operations

Egypt's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Mohamed Idris has asserted importance of continuing international efforts to develop peacekeeping operations, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday 31/3/2018.

Idris was speaking in a Security Council high-level debate on collective action to improve UN peacekeeping operations. The meeting was headed by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, whose country currently chairs the UNSC.

"Egypt is committed to supporting these operations as one of the major troop contributors," said Idris.

"All effective actors should develop the concept of participation among each others in the peacekeeping file by upgrading the current consultation mechanisms and the decision making process", he said.

He asserted that Egypt appreciates those die in defense of UN principles.